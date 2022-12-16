UrduPoint.com

EPA Says 233,000 Gallon Oil Pipeline Leak In Kansas 'Diluted Bitumen'

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2022 | 03:50 AM

EPA Says 233,000 Gallon Oil Pipeline Leak in Kansas 'Diluted Bitumen'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The oil that was discharged as a result of the Keystone pipeline rupture in Washington, Kansas, on Wednesday is diluted bitumen, a heavy crude, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said.

"The material discharged from the ruptured pipeline was diluted bitumen, a heavy crude oil," the EPA said in a press release on Thursday. "Response crews have recovered 233,814 gallons (5,567 barrels) of oil-water mixture from Mill Creek; 5,000 cubic yards of oil-contaminated soil; and nine cubic yards of oily solids."

On-scene coordinators and a public information officer from EPA Region 7 continue to remain at the place where the pipeline ruptured, the release said.

"A total of 414 personnel reported to the scene on Wednesday. This number includes personnel from EPA, US Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), state and local agencies, TC Energy, and TC Energy contractors," the release added.

Response crews were focusing on cleanup and recovery operations in Mill Creek and additional equipment such as heated skimmers and diaphragm pumps are en route to the scene, according the release.

