UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Epicenter Of Canada's COVID-19 Pandemic To Begin Lifting Restrictions May 4 - Statement

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 04:20 AM

Epicenter of Canada's COVID-19 Pandemic to Begin Lifting Restrictions May 4 - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The Canadian province of Quebec announced that it will begin phasing out some of the restrictions implemented to fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on May 4.

The impending move comes despite Quebec remaining the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, with the province accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases - 24,982 - and 1,599 deaths.

"Today, it is announced that certain companies will reopen during the month of May, gradually," Premier Francois Legault said in the statement on Tuesday.

Starting May 4, he added, all retail stores and stores with exterior entrances, except those in the Montreal metropolitan area will be eligible to open. The construction and manufacturing sectors along with retail outlets in the Montreal region are slated to reopen on May 11, the statement said. Manufacturers, however, will be limited to 50 workers plus half of the remaining employees.

On May 25, manufacturers can return to full operation, according to the statement. The premier said that the numbers do not tell the whole story, with the spate of outbreaks in long-term care facilities skewing the data.

Earlier the premier sparked controversy by revealing his plan to reopen all elementary schools and daycares by May 19, putting himself at odds with Federal public health officials, who have said the virus poses a risk to all age groups. The premier and the province's chief medical officer Dr. Horacio Arruda have supported the idea of "herd" or natural immunity, something Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said has not been verified by the medical community.

With the announcement, Quebec has become the third province to begin or announce plans for a gradual easing of restrictions.

The relative calm in some provinces has prompted officials there to commence or begin planning for a gradual scaling back of coronavirus-induced restrictive measures. On Friday, the province of New Brunswick announced that has started to roll back some of the restrictions; Saskatchewan will begin doing the same on May 4.

As of Tuesday, Canada's public health agency has reported 49,025 confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, including 2,766 virus-related fatalities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Immunity Same Brunswick Justin Trudeau May All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Executive Council of Umm Al Qaiwain issues decisio ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Mali review ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Directorate of Public Works completes 76 p ..

3 hours ago

Exceptional precautionary measures to deal with Pe ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Gold &amp; Jewellery Group announces high sa ..

4 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED32.5 bn in three successive ses ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.