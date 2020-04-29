TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The Canadian province of Quebec announced that it will begin phasing out some of the restrictions implemented to fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on May 4.

The impending move comes despite Quebec remaining the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, with the province accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases - 24,982 - and 1,599 deaths.

"Today, it is announced that certain companies will reopen during the month of May, gradually," Premier Francois Legault said in the statement on Tuesday.

Starting May 4, he added, all retail stores and stores with exterior entrances, except those in the Montreal metropolitan area will be eligible to open. The construction and manufacturing sectors along with retail outlets in the Montreal region are slated to reopen on May 11, the statement said. Manufacturers, however, will be limited to 50 workers plus half of the remaining employees.

On May 25, manufacturers can return to full operation, according to the statement. The premier said that the numbers do not tell the whole story, with the spate of outbreaks in long-term care facilities skewing the data.

Earlier the premier sparked controversy by revealing his plan to reopen all elementary schools and daycares by May 19, putting himself at odds with Federal public health officials, who have said the virus poses a risk to all age groups. The premier and the province's chief medical officer Dr. Horacio Arruda have supported the idea of "herd" or natural immunity, something Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said has not been verified by the medical community.

With the announcement, Quebec has become the third province to begin or announce plans for a gradual easing of restrictions.

The relative calm in some provinces has prompted officials there to commence or begin planning for a gradual scaling back of coronavirus-induced restrictive measures. On Friday, the province of New Brunswick announced that has started to roll back some of the restrictions; Saskatchewan will begin doing the same on May 4.

As of Tuesday, Canada's public health agency has reported 49,025 confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, including 2,766 virus-related fatalities.