Equatorial Guinea Fully Complying With OPEC+ Production Cut Obligations - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Equatorial Guinea is fulfilling its oil production cut obligations under the OPEC+ agreement, Mines and Hydrocarbons Minister Gabriel M. Obiang said on Monday in a statement.

"Equatorial Guinea ... is fully complying with its obligations under the OPEC ++ agreement, which was reached in April and entered into force on May 1," the statement read.

The minister added that the oil market has entered a recovery phase, and praised the solidarity among OPEC and OPEC+ members amid the unprecedented and uncertain times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Obiang, Equatorial Guinea will "continue to support similar decisions and ensure it is fully compliant with them."

The OPEC+ countries, as well as oil producers from a wider G20 group of nations, such as the United States, Brazil and Canada, reached the oil production cut deal in mid-April. The deal envisages a reduction in oil production by the OPEC+ group by 9.7 million barrels per day for two months starting on May 1, and possibly up to 15 million barrels daily with the G20 nations taken into account.