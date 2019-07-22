UrduPoint.com
Equifax To Pay Up To $700 Mn Over Data Breach: US Regulators

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 05:23 PM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :The US credit monitoring agency Equifax has agreed to pay up to $700 million in a settlement stemming from a data breach that affected nearly 150 million customers, regulators said Monday.

The company will pay at least $525 million as part of this agreement with parties including the Federal Trade Commission and 50 US states and territories over the massive theft of data in 2017, the FTC said.

