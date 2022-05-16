UrduPoint.com

Equinor Postpones Launch Of Hammerfest LNG Plant From May 17 By Another Week

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2022 | 01:22 PM

Equinor Postpones Launch of Hammerfest LNG Plant From May 17 by Another Week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) Norwegian energy company Equinor announced on Monday that it delays the launch of the Hammerfest liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant Europe's only large-scale LNG plant expected to resume operations on May 17 for another week.

In January, the company said that Hammerfest LNG will reopen on May 17 after "an extensive repair and improvement work period" following the fire on the Melkoya island on September 28, 2020.

"During the weekend, a minor fault was discovered on a compressor that needs to be rectified prior to start-up. The component is now being replaced, and the stepwise process towards operations continues through the week," the company said in a statement.

