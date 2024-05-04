Open Menu

Equipping With Essential Skills Vital For Economic Growth: Ahsan Iqbal

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Equipping with essential skills vital for economic growth: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday emphasized the importance of forging robust connections between academia and industry, besides equipping individuals with essential skills for achieving sustainable economic progress.

In a meeting with the Animal Husbandry Committee and vice chancellors of veterinary colleges, he said that the government was committed to resolve all the issues on priority basis faced by the local veterinary institutes, said a press release.

Professor Ahsan Iqbal highlighted that a major challenge facing the animal husbandry sector is aligning education curricula with the demands of the modern era and bridging the gap between academia and industry to achieve requisite skills of economic development and social prosperity.

He emphasized the pivotal role of the veterinary sciences sector in national development goals, advocating for the adaptation of veterinary education curricula to meet the standards of the fourth industrial revolution.

Referring to a 7-point framework developed in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission in 2023, he urged the HEC to conduct performance audits of local educational institutions.

Furthermore, he underscored the necessity of promoting high-quality research alongside conventional education to enhance competitiveness on the global stage.

The minister said that Pakistan ranks fourth in the world in beef production while countries like New Zealand and Norway were famous for their cattle production.

He stressed the need to improvising productivity of local dairy and poultry products to compete with the developed economies.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Ahsan Iqbal Education Norway Progress HEC All Government Industry New Zealand

Recent Stories

European companies show interest in investing in P ..

European companies show interest in investing in Pakistan’s IT sector

31 minutes ago
 Nominations for three governors'posts; check detai ..

Nominations for three governors'posts; check details here

43 minutes ago
 PML-N to hold meeting today on wheat procurement

PML-N to hold meeting today on wheat procurement

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day

Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day

17 hours ago
High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5

High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5

17 hours ago
 Stocks heat up as US labour market cools

Stocks heat up as US labour market cools

17 hours ago
 President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024

President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024

17 hours ago
 Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segm ..

Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO

17 hours ago
 Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK ..

Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest s ..

17 hours ago
 Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam

Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business