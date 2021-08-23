UrduPoint.com

Equities And Oil Bounce Back From Last Week's Tumble

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 07:42 PM

Equities and oil bounce back from last week's tumble

Stocks and oil rebounded Monday on bargain-buying from last week's blow-out, with traders riding a wave of optimism following pre-weekend Wall Street gains

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Stocks and oil rebounded Monday on bargain-buying from last week's blow-out, with traders riding a wave of optimism following pre-weekend Wall Street gains.

"Markets enter the new week with some renewed optimism, having ended the previous week's tumultuous ride in positive fashion," noted Interactive Investor analyst Richard Hunter.

"Although volatility is likely to persist given lighter summer volumes, the weakness which the markets endured for the majority of the previous trading sessions tempted some investors to buy on the dips."The positive start was mirrored in oil markets, with both main contracts enjoying big gains, having suffered heavy losses recently owing to concerns that the Delta variant would impact demand as countries restrict people's movements.

