Equities dip on coronavirus woes

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Stock markets mostly dipped Tuesday with traders kept in check by spiking coronavirus infections and the reimposition of some lockdowns around the world, dealers said.

Frankfurt and Paris stocks each dropped 0.3 percent nearing the half-way stage, as investors reacted also to news that a vaccine trial had been halted after a volunteer fell ill.

Outside the eurozone, London dipped 0.4 percent one day after revamping Covid-19 restrictions, and as official data showed Britain's unemployment rate had jumped to 4.5 percent.

Asian stock markets mostly closed lower, while oil prices rebounded from recent losses on news of rising crude imports in key global consumer China.

The Dollar was higher against its main rivals.

"It is a broad-based sell off in Europe as concerns about the health crisis and tighter restrictions have hurt sentiment," said David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

"In the last few sessions, European stocks have been lifted by the hopes for a US stimulus package, all the while the health crisis was bubbling away in the background -- but the pandemic is now back at the forefront of traders' minds."The British government faced renewed pressure after indications it had ignored scientific advice three weeks ago for tougher restrictions to cut rising coronavirus infections.