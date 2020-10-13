UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Equities Dip On Coronavirus Woes

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 04:37 PM

Equities dip on coronavirus woes

Stock markets mostly dipped Tuesday with traders kept in check by spiking coronavirus infections and the reimposition of some lockdowns around the world, dealers said

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Stock markets mostly dipped Tuesday with traders kept in check by spiking coronavirus infections and the reimposition of some lockdowns around the world, dealers said.

Frankfurt and Paris stocks each dropped 0.3 percent nearing the half-way stage, as investors reacted also to news that a vaccine trial had been halted after a volunteer fell ill.

Outside the eurozone, London dipped 0.4 percent one day after revamping Covid-19 restrictions, and as official data showed Britain's unemployment rate had jumped to 4.5 percent.

Asian stock markets mostly closed lower, while oil prices rebounded from recent losses on news of rising crude imports in key global consumer China.

The Dollar was higher against its main rivals.

"It is a broad-based sell off in Europe as concerns about the health crisis and tighter restrictions have hurt sentiment," said David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

"In the last few sessions, European stocks have been lifted by the hopes for a US stimulus package, all the while the health crisis was bubbling away in the background -- but the pandemic is now back at the forefront of traders' minds."The British government faced renewed pressure after indications it had ignored scientific advice three weeks ago for tougher restrictions to cut rising coronavirus infections.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Dollar Europe China Oil London Paris David United Kingdom Stocks Market All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Union Properties profits exceed AED500mn in Q3 202 ..

10 minutes ago

SC seeks presentation on electricity

3 minutes ago

Dengue larva removed from 8036 sites in Faisalabad ..

3 minutes ago

Jumbo-Visma joins Mitchelton in withdrawing from G ..

3 minutes ago

Soyuz MS-17 Crew Will Deliver Equipment to ISS to ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 11 businesses for violating CO ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.