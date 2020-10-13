Equities down on coronavirus woes

Stock markets mostly dipped Tuesday with traders kept in check by spiking coronavirus infections and the reimposition of some lockdowns around the world, dealers said

Wall Street traded mixed heading towards midday, with the Dow shedding 0.3 percent, as investors reacted also to news that a vaccine trial had been halted after a volunteer fell ill.

However Nasdaq was 0.5 percent higher ahead of Apple's launch of its latest iPhone and as traders looked for tech stocks that will resist the coronavirus recession.

Across the Atlantic, the major indices finished lower, with London slipping 0.5 percent one day after revamping Covid-19 restrictions, and as official data showed Britain's unemployment rate had jumped to 4.5 percent.

Asian stock markets mostly closed lower, while oil prices rebounded from recent losses on news of rising crude imports in key global consumer China.

The Dollar was higher against its main rivals.

"Risk appetite turned a tad sour today with stocks falling in Europe and Wall Street also pulling back," said market analyst Fawad Razaqzada at ThinkMarkets.

"It looks like the deteriorating COVID situation in Europe, as well as investor realisation that US stimulus might be delayed further, is discouraging the bulls to step in at these lofty levels today," he added.

- Vaccine worries - Worries about the development of a vaccine are playing on investors' minds after Johnson & Johnson said it had temporarily halted its trial after a participant fell sick.

The firm said serious adverse events were "an expected part of any clinical study, especially large studies", adding company guidelines allowed officials to pause a study to determine if the problem was related to the drug in question and whether to resume trials.

The news dealt a blow to hopes for an effective treatment for the disease, which has killed more than a million people, infected tens of millions and plunged the global economy into recession.

Meanwhile, the IMF said the global economic crisis will not be quite as grim as feared this year, but GDP will still contract 4.4 percent and the pandemic means the outlook remains uncertain.

- Stimulus uncertainty - Sentiment was hampered after a top Democrat said the House should not expect any action on a new stimulus this week, making a US rescue deal even more unlikely before the November 3 election.

Republicans and Democrats have rejected the $1.8 trillion offer put forward by the White House last week.

Still, there is a broad expectation that a bill will eventually be passed -- and with Joe Biden well ahead in polls and Democrats possibly taking both arms of Congress, talk is of a bigger package.

- Key figures around 1530 GMT - London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.5 percent at 5,969.71 points (close) Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 0.9 percent at 13,018.99 (close) Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.6 percent at 4,947.61 (close) EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.7 percent at 3,275.34 New York - Dow Jones: DOWN 0.3 percent to 28,759.82 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.2 percent at 23,601.78 (close) Shanghai - Composite: FLAT at 3,359.75 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: Closed because of typhoon Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1741 from $1.1813 at 2100 GMT Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2976 from $1.3064 Dollar/yen: UP at 105.55 Yen from 105.33 yen Euro/pound: UP at 90.51 pence from 90.42 penceWest Texas Intermediate: UP 2.0 percent at $40.22 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: UP 1.6 percent at $42.37 per barrel