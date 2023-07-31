Open Menu

Equities Edge Higher As Inflation Moderates

Published July 31, 2023

Global stocks mostly pushed higher on Monday as investors remained optimistic interest rates won't go higher and China made moves to boost growth

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ):Global stocks mostly pushed higher on Monday as investors remained optimistic interest rates won't go higher and China made moves to boost growth.

European stock markets were boosted by data showing the economy grew in the second quarter and inflation slowed in July, raising hopes the European Central Bank will indeed be able to hold off from hiking interest rates.

Asian equities closed with gains, tracing a pre-weekend bump on Wall Street and bolstered by new pledges from China of measures to stimulate its economy.

On Wall Street, all three main indices were marginally higher in late morning trade as another busy week for company earnings reports and data got underway.

A series of strong corporate earnings announcements, suggesting that higher rates have not taken an outsized toll on the economy, have also encouraged investors, with bellwethers Apple and Amazon set to release their latest earnings on Thursday.

"The outlook for economic growth is front and centre for markets this week as we get a series of data releases which should have a major influence on central bank monetary policy," said Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell.

"There are three data points on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday covering the health of the US jobs market, which has so far been solid as a rock despite rising interest rates making life harder for businesses."

