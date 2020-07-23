Equities Mixed As Tensions Offset Stimulus, Vaccine Hope
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 07:05 PM
Stocks were mixed Thursday as investors juggled hopes for a new stimulus deal in Washington and coronavirus concerns
Optimism over the development of a vaccine and a wall of government and central bank cash is providing much-needed support to equities as traders fret over a spike in new infections around the world and the reimposition of containment measures in key economies.
European leaders lifted sentiment this week when they finally agreed on an $860 billion rescue package for the eurozone, putting the focus on US lawmakers, with their earlier multi-trillion-dollar programme -- which gives cash to households -- about to wind down.
. Republicans have been struggling to come up with a bill to counter a $3.5 trillion Democrat proposal, fanning concerns they will not come up with anything ahead of an August break.
However, reports said Mitch McConnell would soon unveil a $1 trillion plan after overcomingsome differences with the White House.