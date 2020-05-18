Equities mostly up as countries slowly reopen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Stock markets rose Monday as a further easing of lockdowns around the world offset another round of data highlighting the sharp economic pain being inflicted by the virus

Traders also looked past a warning from the head of the Federal Reserve that a full recovery would likely not come until next year and a vaccine would be needed to get things back to normal.

With infection and death rates falling in some of the worst-hit countries, governments are slowly allowing businesses to re-open and people to venture out again, with top-tier football even returning in Germany -- albeit in empty stadiums.

California's governor said the state was 75 percent up and running, New York is also lifting the shutters in some regions, and Apple said almost 100 of its stores were now open.

"With the worst of the pandemic likely behind us, central bank-supported equity markets are unlikely to re-test their lows," said Seema Shah at Principal Global Investors.

But she added that "while reopening momentum may well carry risk assets a bit higher over the near term, the tepid economic recovery and deep uncertainty over the virus outlook argue against a pivot to more risk-on positioning".

Tokyo ended 0.5 percent higher, Hong Kong gained 0.4 percent and Shanghai closed 0.2 percent up.

Sydney jumped more than one percent, Singapore added 0.9 percent and Seoul was 0.5 percent higher, while there were also gains in Wellington, Bangkok and Jakarta.

But Manila dropped more than one percent and Mumbai shed almost three percent aftrer the Indian government extended its lockdown until May 31.

In early trade, London, Frankfurt and Paris all climbed more than two percent.

"Good news for the market and the economy as a whole is that businesses worldwide are reopening, albeit in fits and starts," said AxiCorp's Stephen Innes.

"While restaurants are opening at minimal capacity and mall traffic remains depressed, traffic congestion is beginning to tick significantly higher, suggesting that people feel confident in leaving their homes.

"Indeed, this is huge as the global recovery will fall 100 percent on the back of consumer confidence."