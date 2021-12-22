Equities rebound, gas spikes to record peaks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :World stock markets recovered Tuesday from a fierce Omicron-fuelled selloff, but natural gas prices spiked to record peaks and fanned global inflation worries.

Markets in Asia, Europe and the US were on the front foot, as investors clawed back Monday's losses that were sparked by concerns over the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant.

Stocks and oil prices trod higher as bargain-buyers moved in, though investors remain fixated on Omicron strain and moves to contain it over Christmas and New Year.

Gas prices however jumped to all-time highs on winter demand concerns and simmering geopolitical tensions between key supplier Russia and consumer nations, ringing inflation alarm bells for investors.

- Festive volatility - "Traders may be in holiday mode but this is having no dampening effect on the markets, which are continuing to see plenty of volatility as we near the end of the year," OANDA analyst Craig Erlam told AFP.

"Naturally Omicron and all of the headlines that come with it is playing a huge role, not to mention last week's plethora of interest rate decisions and the political circus in Washington," he added.

With many investors on the sidelines for the holidays liquidity is low in the market, which can accentuate market swings.

Sentiment was also jarred by news that Europe's reference Dutch TTF gas price soared 27 percent to hit 187.785 Euros per megawatt hour in afternoon deals, while UK prices leapt to 470.83 pence per therm.

"Inflation is already soaring and a growing concern for central banks and higher gas prices will only exacerbate the move further, which could increase the squeeze on households and businesses," said Erlam.

The rise in gas prices and the latest wave of Covid cases come just as central banks around the world begin to remove the ultra-loose monetary policies put in place at the start of the pandemic to protect economies from the ravages of lockdowns.

Combined with the Omicron variant that is sweeping through populations and forcing governments to reimpose anti-virus measures, the global economy faces a myriad of threats.

"I expect the markets to remain choppy and won't be surprised to see indices turn lower again," said ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada.

Reports that moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin could still be willing to discuss US President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion social spending bill -- having delivered a blow to the White House Sunday by rejecting it -- provided some support but any renewed talks are likely to drag on.

Elsewhere Tuesday, the Turkish lira extended Dollar gains after surging in response to measures announced by the nation's government to bolster the beleaguered Currency.

- Key figures around 1630 GMT - New York - Dow: UP 1.1 percent at 35,320.71 points EURO STOXX 50: UP 1.6 percent at 4,173.17 London - FTSE 100: UP 1.4 percent at 7,297.41 (close) Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.4 percent at 6,964.99 (close) Frankfurt - DAX: UP 1.4 percent at 15,447.44 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 2.1 percent at 28,517.59 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.0 percent at 22,971.33 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.9 percent at 3,625.13 (close) Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1267 from $1.1279 late on Monday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3250 from $1.3207 Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.04 pence from 85.40 pence Dollar/yen: UP at 114.15 from 113.61 yenBrent North Sea crude: UP 2.7 percent at $73.47 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 3.1 percent at $70.74