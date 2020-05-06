UrduPoint.com
Equities Resist Onslaught Of Grim Economic Data

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 11:39 PM

The world's main stock markets brushed off on Wednesday data showing the extent of the economic damage wrought by measures to slow the spread of the new coronavirus

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :The world's main stock markets brushed off on Wednesday data showing the extent of the economic damage wrought by measures to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Top among that data: more than 20.2 million US private sector jobs were destroyed in April according to payrolls firm ADP.

Nevertheless, US stocks pushed higher at the open, with the Dow rising 0.4 percent.

The ADP figures are seen as an indicator of the all-important government jobs report due out Friday, which economists expect to show 28 million jobs lost in the month due to the widespread business shutdowns to contain the virus.

"The stock market isn't trading from a standpoint of 'what have you done for me lately'. It's trading from a standpoint of 'what will you do for me later', and in its mind, what comes later is going to look a lot better than what has come lately," said market analyst Patrick J.

O'Hare at Briefing.com.

"That's why it continues to hold its ground in the face of ugly economic data and downbeat earnings news," he added.

European stock markets were mixed in afternoon trading while Asian indices mostly rose, as the Dollar climbed and oil prices slid.

In other downbeat economic news, the European Commission predicted the eurozone economy would contract by a staggering 7.7 percent in 2020.

Calling it a "recession of historic proportions", the EU's executive said the 19-member single Currency zone would then rebound by 6.3 percent in 2021, in an uncertain recovery that would be felt unevenly across the continent.

It came after official data showed German manufacturers' new orders plunged by a record 15.6 percent in March.

