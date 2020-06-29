UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Equities Sink After Wall St Drop As New Virus Cases Spike

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 01:21 PM

Equities sink after Wall St drop as new virus cases spike

Asian equity markets fell Monday after a surge in coronavirus infections in several countries, including the US, prompted officials to reimpose containment measures that have fanned worries about the economic recovery

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Asian equity markets fell Monday after a surge in coronavirus infections in several countries, including the US, prompted officials to reimpose containment measures that have fanned worries about the economic recovery.

After weeks of lockdown easing across the planet, there are signs of a second wave of infections in key cities, jolting the investor confidence that has helped power a surge in equities from their March trough.

Bars in Los Angeles and six other counties in California -- with a joint population of more than 13 million people -- were ordered to close up again, just over a week after reopening, while San Francisco is stalling its easing measures.

There has also been a sharp pick-up in Texas and Florida, two of the most populous American states and home to a combined 50 million people.

Other big states including Arizona and Georgia have also seen large jumps in cases.

"This is a very, very serious situation and the window is closing for us to take action and get this under control," said Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

Stephen Innes at AxiCorp warned that increased mobility as parts of the country returned to business had likely led to the recent rise in coronavirus infections.

That had in turn caused "a reversal of mobility trends and a reduction in economic activity, particularly in the hardest-hit states," he said.

OANDA's Jeffrey Halley added that the trajectory of new infections in the US was still a "Primary concern" for investors.

"As the consumer of last resort for the rest of the world for so long, an aggressive double-dip in the US economic recovery will surely see the rest of the world catch a cold," Halley said.

- Worry for Europe - The issue is not confined to the US.

China has imposed a strict lockdown on nearly half a million people in a province surrounding Beijing to contain a fresh cluster, with a city official calling the situation "severe and complicated".

Asian markets tracked steep losses in New York on Friday.

Tokyo lost more than two percent and Seoul was 1.9 percent off, while Sydney, Mumbai, Taipei, Manila and Singapore lost more than one percent each.

Hong Kong sank 1.3 percent as investors there keep a nervous eye on this week's July 1 China handover anniversary, fearful of fresh protests.

Shanghai finished 0.6 percent lower, with little solace in upbeat weekend data showing profits at Chinese industrial firms rose last month for the first time since November.

There were also losses in Jakarta and Bangkok, while London, Paris and Frankfurt all opened lower.

"Equity market consolidation is broadly in line with our thinking that equities were getting ahead of economic fundamentals," said Tai Hui, a strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management.

"The rebound of the infection rate, especially in the US, shows that the road to full recovery is going to be long," he added.

Concerns about the impact on demand from the reimposition of some containment measures weighed on oil markets, with both main contracts down more than one percent, having lost around three percent last week.

And analysts said the commodity would have suffered heavier losses were it not for massive output cuts by major producers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Mumbai World Business Europe China Oil Road San Francisco Sydney London Los Angeles Beijing Paris Frankfurt Jakarta Manila Singapore Seoul Taipei Bangkok New York Florida Georgia March July November Market All From Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TAQA&#039;s first quarter revenue drops to AED4 bi ..

32 minutes ago

Anti Terrorism Court adjourns PTV, Parliament atta ..

30 minutes ago

SI Shahid, Security Guard Iftikhar lost life durin ..

31 minutes ago

Poland's Duda, Trzaskowski Advance to 2nd Round of ..

31 minutes ago

Seven dead, eight injured brought to SMBB Trauma C ..

31 minutes ago

Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme sets new target to ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.