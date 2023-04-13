UrduPoint.com

Equities Waver On US Recession Warning, Inflation Slowdown

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2023 | 07:07 PM

Equities waver on US recession warning, inflation slowdown

Asian and European stocks wavered Thursday as traders digested recession risks and slowing inflation in the United States, and pored over earnings

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ):Asian and European stocks wavered Thursday as traders digested recession risks and slowing inflation in the United States, and pored over earnings.

US inflation slowed sharply in March to five percent, data showed Wednesday, but minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting indicated officials foresaw a recession at the end of the year.

"Investors are weighing up an improving picture for US inflation... versus fears of a recession stateside," said Victoria Scholar, head of investment at trading firm Interactive Investor.

"US central bank policymakers are concerned about the negative economic fallout from the recent turmoil in the banking sector." London stocks flatlined Thursday as data showed the UK economy unexpectedly stalled in February.

UK supermarket giant Tesco topped the risers, gaining 2.4 percent as news of a share buyback eclipsed news that net profits halved at Britain's biggest retailer last year on soaring inflation.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt stocks drifted lower but Paris jumped 0.9 percent to strike a fresh record-high.

Shares in French luxury giant LVMH leapt 4.1 percent after the maker of champagne and expensive fashion logged an "excellent" first quarter after the close of trading Wednesday.

In the US, the inflation reading was the lowest since May 2021, sparking hope that the Fed could soon end its policy of aggressive interest rate hikes.

Traders were awaiting the release of US wholesale inflation later Thursday.

That will be followed by crucial first-quarter earnings on Friday from top banks including JPMorgan and Citibank.

"For weeks it's all about the trajectory of inflation and subsequent interest rate hikes for investors," noted Nigel Green, head of financial consultancy deVere Group.

"But the focus is now shifting to earnings season.

"The big banks will be keenly watched as not only do they often set the mood music for the rest of the season, but also because they are more intricately linked to the rest of the economy than most other sectors," Green added.

Wall Street turned negative Wednesday after the Fed minutes, that highlighted fears over the impact of last month's banking crisis in which three US lenders went bust and Credit Suisse was taken over.

Asian markets ended mixed Thursday after a downbeat start.

- Key figures around 1045 GMT - London - FTSE 100: FLAT at 7,826.01 points Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.9 percent at 7,460.69 Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.1 percent at 15,688.27 EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.2 percent at 4,342.68 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.3 percent at 28,156.97 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.2 percent at 20,344.48 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.3 percent at 3,318.36 (close) New York - Dow: DOWN 0.1 percent at 33,646.50 (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1018 from $1.0992 on Wednesday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2514 from $1.2485 Euro/pound: UP at 88.06 pence at 88.04 pence Dollar/yen: UP at 133.21 yen from 133.13 yenWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.2 percent at $83.09 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.3 percent at $87.06 per barrel

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Music Bank Victoria London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Reading New York United Kingdom United States Euro February March May Stocks Market All From Share Top Asia

Recent Stories

Russia's Novatek Says Improves Natural Gas Liquefa ..

Russia's Novatek Says Improves Natural Gas Liquefaction Technology

4 minutes ago
 FDA launches smart card for residential, commercia ..

FDA launches smart card for residential, commercial properties

4 minutes ago
 To serve humanity, a way to worship God: Chairman ..

To serve humanity, a way to worship God: Chairman PRCS

4 minutes ago
 Moldovan Prosecutors Not Confirming Opposition's W ..

Moldovan Prosecutors Not Confirming Opposition's Warning About Transnistria 'Pro ..

4 minutes ago
 Farmers hold protest against delay in repair of CR ..

Farmers hold protest against delay in repair of CRBC

14 minutes ago
 BoAJK launches easy, prompt repayment based loan s ..

BoAJK launches easy, prompt repayment based loan schemes

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.