Open Menu

Equity Markets Mixed As China Woes Offset US Rate Hopes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2024 | 07:08 PM

Equity markets mixed as China woes offset US rate hopes

Asian and European markets were mixed Monday, with optimism over an expected US interest rate cut offset by worries over the Chinese economy following the release of more disappointing data

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Asian and European markets were mixed Monday, with optimism over an expected US interest rate cut offset by worries over the Chinese economy following the release of more disappointing data.

Figures on Friday showed the Federal Reserve's favoured gauge of inflation -- personal consumption expenditures index -- fell in line with forecasts in July, setting the bank up to ease monetary policy this month.

Focus is now on the release of the closely watched non-farm payrolls report, which will provide the latest snapshot of the world's top economy.

While a cut has been priced in, the data could determine how big it will be, with analysts saying another big miss to the downside could prompt officials to slash rates by 50 basis points, rather than the expected 25.

A well-below-forecast reading last month fanned fears of a recession and sparked a rout across equities, though figures since then have soothed those concerns.

"The spending data continues the run of indicators suggesting that fears the rise in the unemployment rate signalled an imminent turn down in activity are misplaced," said Taylor Nugent at National Australia Bank.

"But inflation data remains permissive should the Fed need to respond more assertively on the labour market.

"That leaves the focus squarely on payrolls on Friday as the key indicator ahead of the September 18 (rate) decision."

He said markets had priced in 100 basis points of cuts by the end of the year.

After a strong finish on Wall Street, where all three indexes ended sharply higher, Asia struggled to match up.

Tokyo, Sydney, Singapore, Seoul, Mumbai, Manila, Wellington and Jakarta rose but Hong Kong, Shanghai, Bangkok and Taipei fell.

London, Paris and Frankfurt all fell in the morning.

Investor sentiment was jolted by worries over China's economy after a report showed activity in the country's manufacturing sector contracted for a fourth consecutive month in August and more than expected.

The news comes as leaders face calls to unveil fresh stimulus measures, particularly for the troubled property industry, with observers warning the government's 5 percent GDP growth target could be missed this year.

"The world's second-largest economy is sputtering, with factory activity lagging, deflationary pressures mounting, and the call for stimulus growing louder," said independent analyst Stephen Innes.

"The services sector tried to pick up the slack, but growth there is almost invisible... signalling an economy barely managing a pulse."

Meanwhile, oil prices extended last week's big losses sparked by reports that OPEC and other key producers will press ahead with a planned increase in output from next month.

That has helped offset worries about tensions in the Middle East and Libyan supply disruptions.

- Key figures around 0810 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.1 percent at 38,700.87 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.7 percent at 17,691.97 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 1.1 percent at 2,811.03 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.1 percent at 8,372.87

Dollar/yen: UP at 146.45 yen from 146.20 yen on Friday

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1065 from $1.1050

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3131 from $1.3130

Euro/pound: UP at 84.26 pence from 84.15 pence

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.1 percent at $73.49 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.2 percent at $76.80 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP 0.6 percent at 41,563.08 (close)

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Mumbai World Australia China Oil Bank Sydney London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Jakarta Tokyo Wellington Manila Singapore Seoul Taipei Bangkok Reading New York Middle East July August September Market All From Government Industry Top Asia Labour

Recent Stories

Pak team to feature in World Youth Scrabble C'ship

Pak team to feature in World Youth Scrabble C'ship

3 seconds ago
 Buraidah Dates Carnival blends heritage, entertain ..

Buraidah Dates Carnival blends heritage, entertainment

16 minutes ago
 CDA P3A to collaborate for sustainable projects in ..

CDA P3A to collaborate for sustainable projects in Islamabad

16 minutes ago
 Free mobile veterinary campuses set up in Jhal Mag ..

Free mobile veterinary campuses set up in Jhal Magsi

16 minutes ago
 Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Eng. S ..

Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser of transport vi ..

18 minutes ago
 New sewer line to be laid after approval of Rs.12 ..

New sewer line to be laid after approval of Rs.12 billion: DC

18 minutes ago
Father, son injured in Leopard attack

Father, son injured in Leopard attack

18 minutes ago
 FESCO resolves 1184 complaints in one day

FESCO resolves 1184 complaints in one day

18 minutes ago
 LG minister reviews municipal service delivery pro ..

LG minister reviews municipal service delivery projects across Punjab

16 minutes ago
 Education Information Fair kicks off in FDE educat ..

Education Information Fair kicks off in FDE educational institutions

12 minutes ago
 FPCCI demands cut in mark-up, power tariff for ind ..

FPCCI demands cut in mark-up, power tariff for industrialization

2 hours ago
 Pb. Govt starts sewage projects in 200 cities: LG ..

Pb. Govt starts sewage projects in 200 cities: LG Minister

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business