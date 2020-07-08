UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Equity Markets Mixed As Virus Fears Dampen Sentiment

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 02:53 PM

Equity markets mixed as virus fears dampen sentiment

Asian markets were mixed Wednesday following the previous day's sharp drop, with optimism about the reopening of economies clouded by concerns about fresh spikes in infections around the world

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Asian markets were mixed Wednesday following the previous day's sharp drop, with optimism about the reopening of economies clouded by concerns about fresh spikes in infections around the world.

A string of positive indicators from China to the US in recent weeks -- as well hopes for a vaccine and the easing of lock downs around the world -- has added fuel to a global rally that has lifted equities out of the March depths.

But while investors are generally upbeat that the world economy will recover from an expected recession this year, the ongoing spread of coronavirus continues to act as the terrifying backdrop that keeps them in check.

Hong Kong rose 0.6 percent and Shanghai was up 1.7 percent, while Singapore added 0.1 percent and Jakarta piled on 1.8 percent. There were also gains in Manila and Taipei.

But Tokyo finished 0.8 percent lower, while Seoul fell 0.2 percent and Wellington slipped 0.3 percent with Mumbai and Bangkok dropping 0.1 percent each.

Sydney sank 1.5 percent, with Australian traders spooked by the decision to impose a six-week lockdown in the second-biggest city of Melbourne -- a major contributor to the national economy -- as it struggles to control a new outbreak of the disease.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Mumbai World China Melbourne Shanghai Jakarta Tokyo Wellington Manila Singapore Seoul Taipei Bangkok March Market From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Domestic Violence Bill (Protection and Prevention) ..

39 minutes ago

DSP , two constables killed during encounter in Sw ..

48 minutes ago

Indian Spy Kalbushan Jadhav refuses to file appeal ..

1 hour ago

China to Slap Reciprocal Visa Restrictions on US C ..

3 minutes ago

Election Commissioner invite all parties for consu ..

3 minutes ago

DSP martyred, two constables injured during police ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.