Equity markets mixed as virus fears dampen sentiment

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Asian markets were mixed Wednesday following the previous day's sharp drop, with optimism about the reopening of economies clouded by concerns about fresh spikes in infections around the world.

A string of positive indicators from China to the US in recent weeks -- as well hopes for a vaccine and the easing of lock downs around the world -- has added fuel to a global rally that has lifted equities out of the March depths.

But while investors are generally upbeat that the world economy will recover from an expected recession this year, the ongoing spread of coronavirus continues to act as the terrifying backdrop that keeps them in check.

Hong Kong rose 0.6 percent and Shanghai was up 1.7 percent, while Singapore added 0.1 percent and Jakarta piled on 1.8 percent. There were also gains in Manila and Taipei.

But Tokyo finished 0.8 percent lower, while Seoul fell 0.2 percent and Wellington slipped 0.3 percent with Mumbai and Bangkok dropping 0.1 percent each.

Sydney sank 1.5 percent, with Australian traders spooked by the decision to impose a six-week lockdown in the second-biggest city of Melbourne -- a major contributor to the national economy -- as it struggles to control a new outbreak of the disease.