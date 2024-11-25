Equity Markets Mostly On Front Foot, As Bitcoin Rally Stutters
Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2024 | 07:19 PM
Major stock markets mostly rose Monday as traders welcomed Donald Trump's pick for Treasury secretary, while bitcoin's push to $100,000 ran out of steam after coming within a whisker of the mark last week
The equity gains came before key US data over coming days that could provide fresh clues about the Federal Reserve's plans for interest rates.
This came amid expectations the next president's planned tax cuts and tariffs will reignite inflation, tempering bets on reductions to borrowing costs.
The dollar was down against main rivals Monday after recent strength caused by interest rates staying high for longer.
Equity investors gave the thumbs-up to news that billionaire investor Scott Bessent would lead the Treasury, with optimism he will take a considered approach to the economy.
Bessent, CEO of hedge fund manager Key Square Group, has called for an extension of tax cuts from Trump's first term.
He also wants to reassert American energy dominance and believes it is necessary to deal with the budget deficit.
"US president-elect Donald Trump's pick for Treasury secretary got a warm reception from the market," noted AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.
This week sees the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, minutes from the bank's most recent policy meeting, economic growth, and jobless claims.
Bitcoin sat at around $98,000, having set a record high of $99,728.34 Friday.
The digital currency has soared about 50 percent in value since Trump's election at the start of the month, with hopes he will usher in measures to ease regulation on the sector.
