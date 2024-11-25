Open Menu

Equity Markets Mostly On Front Foot, As Bitcoin Rally Stutters

Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2024 | 07:19 PM

Equity markets mostly on front foot, as bitcoin rally stutters

Major stock markets mostly rose Monday as traders welcomed Donald Trump's pick for Treasury secretary, while bitcoin's push to $100,000 ran out of steam after coming within a whisker of the mark last week

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Major stock markets mostly rose Monday as traders welcomed Donald Trump's pick for Treasury secretary, while bitcoin's push to $100,000 ran out of steam after coming within a whisker of the mark last week.

The equity gains came before key US data over coming days that could provide fresh clues about the Federal Reserve's plans for interest rates.

This came amid expectations the next president's planned tax cuts and tariffs will reignite inflation, tempering bets on reductions to borrowing costs.

The dollar was down against main rivals Monday after recent strength caused by interest rates staying high for longer.

Equity investors gave the thumbs-up to news that billionaire investor Scott Bessent would lead the Treasury, with optimism he will take a considered approach to the economy.

Bessent, CEO of hedge fund manager Key Square Group, has called for an extension of tax cuts from Trump's first term.

He also wants to reassert American energy dominance and believes it is necessary to deal with the budget deficit.

"US president-elect Donald Trump's pick for Treasury secretary got a warm reception from the market," noted AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

This week sees the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, minutes from the bank's most recent policy meeting, economic growth, and jobless claims.

Bitcoin sat at around $98,000, having set a record high of $99,728.34 Friday.

The digital currency has soared about 50 percent in value since Trump's election at the start of the month, with hopes he will usher in measures to ease regulation on the sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Dollar Budget Trump Bank Bitcoin Lead Market From

Recent Stories

Smog, fog expected in parts of Punjab and Sindh: P ..

Smog, fog expected in parts of Punjab and Sindh: PMD

7 minutes ago
 District admin introduces designated days for LTV ..

District admin introduces designated days for LTV and HTV driving tests

7 minutes ago
 DIG Raza visits PIMS to inquire after injured offi ..

DIG Raza visits PIMS to inquire after injured officer

10 minutes ago
 MARSEW-7 brings together insightful minds to deepe ..

MARSEW-7 brings together insightful minds to deepen of maritime security: Naval ..

10 minutes ago
 Ensuring law & order in capital, top-most priority ..

Ensuring law & order in capital, top-most priority; IG Rizvi

10 minutes ago
 Every day, the chaotic group is busy waging war on ..

Every day, the chaotic group is busy waging war on the capital to destabilize th ..

1 hour ago
ECNEC approves development projects worth Rs 172.7 ..

ECNEC approves development projects worth Rs 172.7 bn

1 minute ago
 Bushra Bibi vows to stand for Imran Khan’s relea ..

Bushra Bibi vows to stand for Imran Khan’s release from jail

3 hours ago
 Kohli’s cryptic social media post leaves fans co ..

Kohli’s cryptic social media post leaves fans concerned

3 hours ago
 COMSTECH, Gourmet announces Industrial Internship ..

COMSTECH, Gourmet announces Industrial Internship Program

1 minute ago
 Rupee remains unchanged against dollar

Rupee remains unchanged against dollar

1 minute ago
 DC seeks ‘Admit the Child’ data from private s ..

DC seeks ‘Admit the Child’ data from private schools for deserving students

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business