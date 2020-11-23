UrduPoint.com
Equity Markets Rise By Vaccine Hope, Surging Infections Fan Fear

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 02:53 PM

Equity markets rose again Monday on growing optimism over vaccine developments but concern about surging virus cases around the world tempered sentiment once again

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Equity markets rose again Monday on growing optimism over vaccine developments but concern about surging virus cases around the world tempered sentiment once again.

A lack of movement in stimulus talks on Capitol Hill and a spat between the White House and Federal Reserve over cash for emergency lending facilities were also keeping gains in check.

Hopes that the world can begin to return to some form of normal in the new year have been rising this month after top pharma giants announced better-than-expected results from trials of their vaccines.

Oxford University and AstraZeneca announced Monday that their joint vaccine project had shown 70 percent efficacy.

That came after Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said Friday they had applied for emergency use authorisation for their drug, which could be rolled out next month. Moderna is expected to make its own application soon.

And on Sunday, a top government health official said he was hopeful jabs could be given within weeks.

"Our plan is to be able to ship vaccines to the immunisation sites within 24 hours of approval" by the US food and Drug Administration, Moncef Slaoui, head of the US government virus vaccine effort, told.

