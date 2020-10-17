UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Announces Discovery Of 85Bln Tonnes Of Additional Gas In Black Sea

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 08:01 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the discovery of additional reserves of natural gas in the Black Sea, bringing the total volume of the discovery to 405 billion cubic tonnes

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the discovery of additional reserves of natural gas in the Black Sea, bringing the total volume of the discovery to 405 billion cubic tonnes.

In August, Erdogan announced the discovery by Turkish drillship Fatih of underwater gas reserves in the Black Sea totaling about 320 billion cubic tonnes, the largest discovery in the country's history.

"Our vessel continued to operate after the discovery of the first gas field. In the course of new studies, another 85 billion cubic meters of gas were discovered. The total volume is now 405 billion cubic meters," Erdogan said in a video address.

Speaking from onboard the Fatih while wearing oil-prospecting attire, Erdogan said that the gas field was expected to begin deliveries by 2023.

