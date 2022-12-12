UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Announces Discovery Of Large Oil Field In Southeastern Turkey

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2022 | 10:49 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the discovery of a field in southeastern Turkey with net oil reserves of 150 million barrels worth estimated $12 billion.

Earlier, Erdogan announced "good news" on the exploration of oil fields in the country.

"Turkey has discovered 150 million barrels of net oil reserves in the areas of Mount Gabar (Shirnak province in the southeast of the country). The value of the reserves is approximately $12 billion," Erdogan said in his address to the government, as quoted by the Anadolu agency.

According to the president, this field is "one of the 10 largest discoveries made onshore in 2022."

