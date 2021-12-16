Erdogan Announces Increase of Minimum Wage in Turkey to 4,250 Lira From 2,825 in 2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday said that the minimum wage in the country will rise from 2,825 to 4,250 lira next year amid the national currency hitting a record low

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday said that the minimum wage in the country will rise from 2,825 to 4,250 lira next year amid the national Currency hitting a record low.

"In the context of negotiations, we made a decision according to which in 2022 the minimum wage will be at least 4250 lira. For those who have underage children, this figure will be even higher," Erdogan told reporters.