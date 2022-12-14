Erdogan Calls for Gas Exports From Turkmenistan to Western Countries

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that it was necessary to start works for arranging transit of gas from Turkmenistan to Western markets.

Earlier on Wednesday, Erdogan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov met in the western Turkmen city of Awaza for a trilateral summit to discuss ways of deepening cooperation in trade, energy, and transportation.

"We need to start working on the issues pertaining to the transit of Turkmen natural gas to Western markets," Erdogan said during the summit.

Erdogan also voiced hope for the supply of Turkmen gas to Turkey via the Caspian Sea.

Erdogan has been lobbying Turkey's role as a gas transit hub between the east and west in recent months. On October 14, the Turkish president and Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed relevant institutions in both countries to start implementing the project of a gas hub in Turkey to deliver gas to Europe.