Erdogan Calls on Turkish Citizens to Give Up on US Dollar in Favor of National Currency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged fellow citizens on Tuesday to reject US dollar-denominated settlements in favor of the national currency, the lira

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged fellow citizens on Tuesday to reject US dollar-denominated settlements in favor of the national Currency , the lira

"Those who trust our country, who invest in it, have all won and continue to win.

Throw Dollars away, let's move on to the Turkish lira, let's show our distinctiveness, sovereignty," Erdogan said while addressing the ruling Justice and Development Party's parliamentary group.

He added that the Turkish economy continued to stabilize.

The Turkish lira lost roughly 30 percent of its value against the US Dollar last year amid geopolitical tensions and deteriorating relations between the countries. Its value continued to deteriorate in 2019 but has now stabilized. The current rate is 5.74 liras against the US dollar.