Erdogan Calls Speculations Over Work Experience of New Turkish Central Bank Head 'Strange'

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday called media allegations around the previous work experience in the United States of recently appointed governor of the Turkish Central Bank, Hafize Gaye Erkan, "strange."

Earlier in the day, Turkish newspaper Aydinlik reported that Erkan was among thousands of members of the US Council on Foreign Relations, which is considered to be Washington's "shadow foreign agency."

"If they (candidates for ministerial posts) are abroad, we find out all the whos, whats and hows. Of course, sadly, very strange allegations happen. When you look into these allegations, goodness, what do they come up with," Erdogan told reporters following his state visit to Azerbaijan.

Erdogan added that Erkan's candidacy for the position of the Central Bank governor was proposed by newly appointed Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek.

"Mr. Simsek used to know Mrs. Hafize, and he made a proposal (to appoint her the central bank governor) to me ... While forming this cabinet, all my ministerial colleagues brought their deputy ministers to me, and after I got those deputies, I examined them: how they behave, what they have, what they don't have," Erdogan stated.

The president said that he had learned about Erkan's achievements during her work abroad, including her work in one of the US's largest banks, Goldman Sachs.

"We thought that we need a female leader in the Central Bank. We made this step for the better. Surely, we informed her about our expectations, and I hope that thanks to these steps, our finance minister as well as the head of the central bank will not let us down, and I think that we will get good results," Erdogan added.

Erkan was appointed as the governor of the Turkish Central Bank by Erdogan in early June following his re-election for the third term as the president. Erkan previously worked as a top level financial consultant in Goldman Sachs and is still a member of the advisory board of the Operations Research and Financial Engineering department at Princeton University.