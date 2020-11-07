UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Fires Head Of Turkish Central Bank Amid Sharp Fall Of Lira Exchange Rate - Decree

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 01:32 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has fired Murat Uysal, the head of the national Central Bank, amid the shard decrease in the exchange rate of the Turkish lira, a presidential decree published in Turkey's official journal said.

Uysal, who had been heading the Central Bank since July 2019, is replaced with President of the Directorate of Presidential Strategy and Budget Naci Agbal, who also serves as the finance minister in 2015-2018.

The exchange rate of the Turkish lira has decreased from 7.45 to 8.55 per US dollar within the past two months.

The fall of the Turkish lira exchange rate is thought to be linked to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the escalation of the conflict in Azerbaijan's breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh and the deadly earthquake that hit the Aegean city of Izmir.

