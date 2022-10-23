UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Lauds Turkey Turning Into Major Int'l Gas Hub

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Erdogan Lauds Turkey Turning Into Major Int'l Gas Hub

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) Turkey is turning into a major gas hub that foreign countries rely on thanks to its balanced policy on the Ukrainian conflict, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that Moscow could redirect gas transit from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to Turkey and later discussed this initiative with Erdogan. The two leaders instructed relevant institutions to quickly work out the details.

"Turkey's balanced policy (on the Ukrainian conflict) has been welcomed worldwide. Had we listened to the critics, we would have to think about how to survive the coming winter just like Europeans.

However, Ankara has chosen a different path, and we have no problems with gas," Erdogan said at a domestic event on Saturday, as quoted by the Turkish news agency Anadolu.

The president noted that "foreign countries pin their hopes on Turkey as it is turning into a major gas hub."

The start of hostilities in Ukraine in February exacerbated the energy crisis unfolding in Europe over the past year. Disruptions in logistical and financial operations due to the crisis and Western sanctions against Russia have undermined supply chains and led to a spike in energy prices worldwide, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Turkey Energy Crisis Nord Vladimir Putin Ankara Hub Tayyip Erdogan February Gas Event From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India won toss, decides to bow ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won toss, decides to bowl first

53 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.