Erdogan, Putin To Discuss Idea Of Gas Hub During Talks In Astana On October 13 - Reports

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Erdogan, Putin to Discuss Idea of Gas Hub During Talks in Astana on October 13 - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the idea of moving gas transit from the Nord Stream pipelines to the Black Sea during a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Astana on October 13, Turkish state-run broadcaster TRT Haber reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Putin said at the Russian Energy Week that Moscow could move gas transit from the Nord Stream pipelines to the Black Sea and Turkey.

