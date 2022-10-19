UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Says Agreed With Putin On Gas Hub, Europe Can Use Russian Gas Through Turkey

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Erdogan Says Agreed With Putin on Gas Hub, Europe Can Use Russian Gas Through Turkey

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday tha he had reached an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin on a gas hub, adding tht Europe can use Russian gas through Turkey.

"Europe is currently thinking about how to ensure energy supplies in the coming winter period. We, thank God, do not have such a problem. Moreover, at our last meeting with Putin, we agreed to create a gas hub in Turkey. As he announced, Europe can use Russian gas through Turkey," Erdogan said at a meeting of his party in the parliament.

