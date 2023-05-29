Erdogan Says 'Dirty Games' With Regard to Turkey Failed

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said following his victory in the presidential runoff that "dirty games" with regard to Turkey have failed, and promised to fight high inflation in the country.

Erdogan won the second round of the presidential election with 52.14% on Sunday, while his opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 47.86%, according to data from the Supreme Election Council (YSK).

"All the traps set in front of him over the last 10 years, the dirty games, the daggers stabbed in his back, everything was to prevent this day.

Didn't German, French, British magazines flip covers to destroy Erdogan? They also lost. You have seen what kind of alliances have been formed against us for several months. You saw who is with whom. You saw that terrorist organizations are against us," Erdogan told his supporters outside the presidential residence in Ankara's Bestepe area on Sunday night.

Erdogan said that the most urgent issue in Turkey now is high inflation and said that his government has the experience to bring it down.