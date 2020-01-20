Erdogan Says Somalia Offered Turkey Its Sea for Oil Exploration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) The Somalian government has offered Ankara to partake in oil exploration along Somalia's continental shelf in analogy with Turkey's drilling operations in Libya, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

"We have received an offer from Somalia whose sea has oil reserves.

They tell us 'You drill for oil in Libya, you can come drill in our country, too," Erdogan was quoted as saying by the A Haber broadcaster upon his return from the Berlin summit of Libya.

On November 27, Turkey and the internationally recognized Libyan government signed memoranda on maritime and military cooperation, which was not particularly welcomed by the international community. Greece and Cyprus deemed the Turkish-Libyan agreement on maritime delineation illegitimate and void as it set the new sea border across territories that they claim as their exclusive economic zones.