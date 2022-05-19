UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Says Turkey Cannot Refuse Relations With Moscow, Russian Gas

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2022 | 02:40 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Turkey cannot refuse relations with Moscow and Russian gas, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, adding that this is a strategic issue.

"We have relations with both sides (Russia and Ukraine).

We have the Akkuyu NPP project with Russia. Next year, we will complete this project and open it. This is a very serious source for us. We receive 50% of the gas we consume from Russia. This is a strategic issue for us, strategic relations. We cannot give them up," Erdogan said in his address to youth.

