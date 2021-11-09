UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Says Turkey Eyeing Domestic Gas Production In By 2023

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 07:29 PM

Erdogan Says Turkey Eyeing Domestic Gas Production in by 2023

Turkey is determined to start using the gas extracted in the Black Sea in 2023 while expanding energy prospecting, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Turkey is determined to start using the gas extracted in the Black Sea in 2023 while expanding energy prospecting, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

"We will bolster our efforts in the oil field and gas field exploration in the Black and Mediterranean Seas. And we will extract what we will find. We are seeking to be able to use the Black Sea gas already in 2023," Erdogan said at an opening ceremony of a building of an energy market regulator in Ankara.

In early June, Erdogan said that Turkey discovered a new gas field in the Black Sea with a reserve of over 135 billion cubic meters (4,767.

5 cubic miles). The discovery raised Turkey's total gas reserves in the Black Sea to 500 billion cubic meters, according to the president, adding up to previously discovered gas fields.

In September, Turkish Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar said that the country is 100% dependent on imported gas, which Ankara seeks to change, in particular, using the gas from the Black Sea shelf.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Turkey Oil Ankara Tayyip Erdogan June September Gas Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Arts Council organizes tableau, speech competition ..

Arts Council organizes tableau, speech competition on Iqbal day

2 minutes ago
 Gomal University holds ceremony to commemorate Iqb ..

Gomal University holds ceremony to commemorate Iqbal day

2 minutes ago
 Annual general body meeting of DOWA held in Khyber ..

Annual general body meeting of DOWA held in Khyber Medical University Peshawar

2 minutes ago
 South Korean Opposition Leader Set to Intensify Wo ..

South Korean Opposition Leader Set to Intensify Work on Japan Issues - Reports

2 minutes ago
 DC finalized arrangements for anti-measles campaig ..

DC finalized arrangements for anti-measles campaign

12 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for strict enfo ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for strict enforcement of anti-dengue plan

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.