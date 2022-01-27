Erdogan Says Turkey Has No Gas-Related Debts to Iran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that his country does not have any outstanding debts to Iran over gas exports.

"There are no debts. We have sent a delegation to Iran. I hope that the situation will be settled in 10-15 days. Appropriate measures have been taken, coordination is underway," Erdogan said in an interview with the Turkish NTV broadcaster.

Earlier in the month, Iran, one of the major gas suppliers to Turkey, suspended gas supplies for 10 days due to a technical problem. Later, Tehran announced the resumption of gas exports, but the Turkish government denied these statements and sent a special delegation to Iran to resolve the situation. More than half of Turkey's electricity is produced by gas-fired power plants, and the government had to introduce power cuts for three days a week in almost all industrial areas.