Erdogan Tells Putin About Plans for Assessing Gas Hub Project Proposed by Russia- Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone conversation about plans for work on the evaluation of the gas hub project proposed by Russia, the Turkish leader's office said on Friday.

"Expressing his satisfaction with Russian President Putin's proposal to establish a natural gas center in Turkey, President Erdogan said the teams will carry out the necessary technical, legal and commercial assessments to achieve common goals as soon as possible," the office said in a statement.