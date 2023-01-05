UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Tells Putin Turkey Hopes To Complete Road Map For Gas Hub Project Soon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2023 | 02:50 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the potential creation of a gas hub in Turkey in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday and expressed hope for a speedy completion of the project's road map.

"President Erdogan said during the talks that Ankara has strengthened and continues to strengthen the gas hub infrastructure in Turkey and that the Turkish side is committed to completing the road map and taking concrete steps to implement it as soon as possible," the Turkish president's office said.

In mid-October, Putin and Erdogan instructed relevant energy authorities in both countries to study in detail the prospects of creating a gas hub in Turkey. The project would turn Turkey into a hub of gas flowing from countries to its east, such as Russia, toward Europe.

