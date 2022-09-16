Erdogan to Ask Putin for 25% Discount on Gas - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will ask Russian President Vladimir Putin for 25% discount on gas, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing a Turkish official.

Erdogan will meet with Putin on Friday in Samarkand on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's summit.

According to Bloomberg, Erdogan will request 25% discount and an agreement that will allow Turkey to partly pay for gas in liras.