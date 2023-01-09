UrduPoint.com

Erdogan To Discuss Gas Hub Project, Ukraine With Cabinet On January 9 - Source

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2023 | 05:08 PM

Erdogan to Discuss Gas Hub Project, Ukraine With Cabinet on January 9 - Source

The gas hub project in Turkey proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as Ankara's diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis will be discussed later on Monday at a cabinet meeting chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a diplomatic source told Sputnik

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) The gas hub project in Turkey proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as Ankara's diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis will be discussed later on Monday at a cabinet meeting chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"Today, the first meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of 2023 will be held at the presidential residence of the Republic of Turkey in Bestepe. The main component of the agenda is social policy. The meeting, chaired by President Erdogan, will discuss steps to be taken in the fight against inflation in the new year," the source said.

The meeting will also raise issues of the country's foreign policy and the steps taken in energy security, he added.

"The issues of combating terrorism, steps taken in the field of energy security, and developments in foreign policy, in particular, Ankara's diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, will be discussed," the source said.

In mid-October, Putin and Erdogan instructed relevant energy authorities in both countries to study in detail the prospects of creating a gas hub in Turkey. Through this hub, it will be possible to redirect gas transit from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to Turkey.

On December 23, Deputy Russian Prime Minister Alexander Novak said the project would turn Turkey into a hub of gas flowing from countries to its east, such as Russia, toward Europe. Such countries as Algeria, Qatar and Azerbaijan could also join the project as suppliers, he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Europe Turkey Qatar Nord Vladimir Putin Ankara Azerbaijan Algeria Hub Tayyip Erdogan December Gas From Cabinet

Recent Stories

'Pakistan needs considerable support for rehabilit ..

'Pakistan needs considerable support for rehabilitation, reconstruction of flood ..

15 minutes ago
 Minister of Education, Omani counterpart discuss c ..

Minister of Education, Omani counterpart discuss cooperation

57 minutes ago
 UN to support recovery, reconstruction in Pakistan ..

UN to support recovery, reconstruction in Pakistan after devastating floods: Ant ..

2 hours ago
 LHC disposes of pleas against ECP over disqualific ..

LHC disposes of pleas against ECP over disqualification of Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 TECNO Acknowledged as Global Top Brand by CES 2022 ..

TECNO Acknowledged as Global Top Brand by CES 2022-2023

3 hours ago
 Air university football league opens at Multan cam ..

Air university football league opens at Multan campus

21 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.