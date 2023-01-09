Erdogan to Discuss Gas Hub Project, Ukraine With Cabinet on January 9 - Source

The gas hub project in Turkey proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as Ankara's diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis will be discussed later on Monday at a cabinet meeting chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a diplomatic source told Sputnik

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) The gas hub project in Turkey proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as Ankara's diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis will be discussed later on Monday at a cabinet meeting chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"Today, the first meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of 2023 will be held at the presidential residence of the Republic of Turkey in Bestepe. The main component of the agenda is social policy. The meeting, chaired by President Erdogan, will discuss steps to be taken in the fight against inflation in the new year," the source said.

The meeting will also raise issues of the country's foreign policy and the steps taken in energy security, he added.

"The issues of combating terrorism, steps taken in the field of energy security, and developments in foreign policy, in particular, Ankara's diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, will be discussed," the source said.

In mid-October, Putin and Erdogan instructed relevant energy authorities in both countries to study in detail the prospects of creating a gas hub in Turkey. Through this hub, it will be possible to redirect gas transit from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to Turkey.

On December 23, Deputy Russian Prime Minister Alexander Novak said the project would turn Turkey into a hub of gas flowing from countries to its east, such as Russia, toward Europe. Such countries as Algeria, Qatar and Azerbaijan could also join the project as suppliers, he said.