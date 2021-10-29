UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Vows To Make Turkey One Of World's 10 Largest Economies

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 08:14 PM

Erdogan Vows to Make Turkey One of World's 10 Largest Economies

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised to make his country one of the world's 10 largest economies as it celebrates the 98th anniversary of the republic's creation on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised to make his country one of the world's 10 largest economies as it celebrates the 98th anniversary of the republic's creation on Friday.

"We are aspiring to make Turkey one of the world's top 10 leading economies," he wrote in the guest book during his visit to Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

Erdogan said Turkey had been making steady progress in foreign trade, employment, manufacturing and investment in the face of pandemic headwinds.

Turkey remains the 19th largest economy in the world in terms of nominal gross domestic product despite a severe economic slowdown and the slumping national Currency, which lost over 20% of its value so far this year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Turkey Visit Progress Tayyip Erdogan Top Employment

Recent Stories

DC inaugurates anti malaria fumigation campaign

DC inaugurates anti malaria fumigation campaign

2 minutes ago
 Berlin Makes Deal With Iraq to Suspend Flights to ..

Berlin Makes Deal With Iraq to Suspend Flights to Belarus - Foreign Ministry

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin Directs Issues of Flight Permits for US Ai ..

Kremlin Directs Issues of Flight Permits for US Airlines to Transport Ministry

2 minutes ago
 Protest at UET against Indian atrocities in occupi ..

Protest at UET against Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

7 minutes ago
 US Energy Envoy 'Happy' That Russia Will Boost EU ..

US Energy Envoy 'Happy' That Russia Will Boost EU Gas Supply, Wished It Were Don ..

7 minutes ago
 UAE-chaired 6th AIIB Board of Governors Meeting co ..

UAE-chaired 6th AIIB Board of Governors Meeting concludes by building on interna ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.