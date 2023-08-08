Open Menu

Erdogan's Administration Reports Damage To 20% Of Food Stocks After Derince Blast

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Erdogan's Administration Reports Damage to 20% of Food Stocks After Derince Blast

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) A total of 20% of food stocks, or 15,000 tonnes, have been damaged as a result of an explosion near the Turkish major commercial port of Derince in the Kocaeli province, the Turkish presidential administration said on Tuesday.

Turkish media reported that the Monday blast allegedly caused damage to 8 million tonnes of food stocks.

"The total capacity of the port is 95,000 tonnes. The silo where the explosion occurred already had 75,000 tonnes of supplies. According to preliminary estimates, about 20% (about 15,000 tonnes) of this stock was damaged. Therefore, the statement that 8 million tonnes of stocks were destroyed is not true," the administration said in a statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Stocks Media Million

Recent Stories

Borouge, Borealis launch new sustainable automotiv ..

Borouge, Borealis launch new sustainable automotive products made from up to 70% ..

10 minutes ago
 DFSA, Financial Intelligence Unit sign MoU to stre ..

DFSA, Financial Intelligence Unit sign MoU to strengthen collaborative action ag ..

11 minutes ago
 DXB LIVE marks 20% business growth in H1 2023

DXB LIVE marks 20% business growth in H1 2023

11 minutes ago
 DEWA employees recorded 12,587 volunteer hours in ..

DEWA employees recorded 12,587 volunteer hours in H1 2023

11 minutes ago
 PM launches health insurance card scheme for worki ..

PM launches health insurance card scheme for working journalists, artists

33 minutes ago
 US refrains from making comment on Imran Khan's ar ..

US refrains from making comment on Imran Khan's arrest

1 hour ago
Elections scheduled o be held this year in Nov, sa ..

Elections scheduled o be held this year in Nov, says Khawaja Asif

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE President receives written message from King o ..

UAE President receives written message from King of Morocco discussing bilateral ..

13 hours ago
 US Will Continue to Press Russia to Revive Black S ..

US Will Continue to Press Russia to Revive Black Sea Grain Initiative - State De ..

13 hours ago
 PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of P ..

PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of PEMRA Amendment bill: Minister ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business