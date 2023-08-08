ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) A total of 20% of food stocks, or 15,000 tonnes, have been damaged as a result of an explosion near the Turkish major commercial port of Derince in the Kocaeli province, the Turkish presidential administration said on Tuesday.

Turkish media reported that the Monday blast allegedly caused damage to 8 million tonnes of food stocks.

"The total capacity of the port is 95,000 tonnes. The silo where the explosion occurred already had 75,000 tonnes of supplies. According to preliminary estimates, about 20% (about 15,000 tonnes) of this stock was damaged. Therefore, the statement that 8 million tonnes of stocks were destroyed is not true," the administration said in a statement.