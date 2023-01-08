Eritrea Will Continue Multifaceted Cooperation With Russia - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2023) Eritrea will continue multifaceted cooperation with Russia, including in defense industry, political, trade, economic, humanitarian and cultural fields, Eritrea's Ambassador to Russia Petros Tseggai told Sputnik.

"We will continue the defense industry cooperation with Russia without regard to the West because they have been against us for 80 years, and we do not think that they would cooperate with us. As long as we tell them that we want to go our own way, they will not do it," Tseggai said.

The ambassador also said that Eritrea and Russia have supported each other on the international stage and that the bilateral relations will "boost and develop in political, economic, humanitarian, trade and culture fields."