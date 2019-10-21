UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eroded Buying Power Of Masses Dragging Economy Down

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 03:54 PM

Eroded buying power of masses dragging economy down

Inflation has eroded the purchasing power of the masses is dragging the economy down that must be noticed by the policymakers, a business leader said Monday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st October, 2019) Inflation has eroded the purchasing power of the masses is dragging the economy down that must be noticed by the policymakers, a business leader said Monday.The economy can never improve unless the government reduces increasing expenditures and restore the buying power of masses through policy intervention, said Shahid Rasheed Butt former President ICCI.He said that high interest rates, runaway inflation and negative tax policies have become a major obstacle in the economic activities leaving two million unemployed and compelling millions more to work on reduced wages.Shahid Rasheed Butt said that the middle class plays a vital role in the development of an economy which is shrinking at a fast pace while life has become very difficult for the poor.He noted that people paid Rs1.1 trillion in taxes a decade back while now they are paying Rs3.

8 trillion as taxes but they are called thieves by the government.On the other hand, the expenses of the government have jumped from Rs1.5 trillion to Rs7.2 trillion in a decade which is a record.

The present government has pushed debt and liabilities to Rs4.2 trillion.The debt and liabilities have been increased by Rs 10,335 billion which is a record while the loans have surpassed GDP for the first time in the history of Pakistan.Mr.

Butt noted that power tariff is continuously increasing but losses of the power sector have jumped to Rs1700 billion, the losses of state-run corporations have exceeded Rs2100 billion and gas sector losses have jumped to two billion Dollars for which masses are not responsible.Bureaucracy and politicians have played havoc with the country and now they are trying to fill the exchequer by choking the private sector which is impossible.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Poor Gas National University From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Govt may detain JUI-F Chief, top leaders if talks ..

8 minutes ago

Dubai Customs launches communication EXPO countdow ..

31 minutes ago

Pakistan names exciting young fast bowling stars M ..

38 minutes ago

Exhumation of Spanish Dictator Franco's Remains to ..

3 minutes ago

Rs 94.79 bln to be spent on 232 schemes under ADP ..

3 minutes ago

Russia to Support Amendment of Syria-Turkey Adana ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.