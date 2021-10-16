Erstwhile Fata/Pata exempted of taxes till June 2023: FBR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar, Khurshid Ahmad Khan Marwat Saturday said Malakand division and all merged tribal districts were exempted of taxes till June 2023.

Talking to the office bearers of Swat Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) during his visit to Swat, the chief commissioner Inland Revenue Peshawar said the federal government has granted this exemption by keeping in view the backwardness of these areas.

He said that on the directive of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR), a Tax Facilitation Centre has been established at Sakhakot, district Malakand with the sole purpose of speedy issuance of consumption and exemption certificates to local industrialists.

Khurshid Khan Marwat assured the office bearers of the chamber that the facilitation centre opened at Sakhakot has no authority to issue notice to any businessmen of any bazaar. In this connection, he urged the people of the tribal area to remain completely satisfied.

Speaking on the occasion, President, Swat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Adnan Ali Khan and members of the executive committee expressed gratitude to Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue for redressing their apprehensions and reservations regarding the extension of tax laws to the region.

They expressed their hope that the holding of such kinds of meetings will also continue in future to maintain close coordination between FBR and stakeholders for strengthening of the national economy.