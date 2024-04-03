Open Menu

Escalating Violence Engulfs Mexican Election Race

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

Celaya, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) An aspiring mayor of one of Mexico's most dangerous cities was gunned down in the street as violence escalates weeks before elections, authorities said Tuesday.

The attack underscored the perils of running for office in the Latin American country, particularly for local-level candidates who frequently fall victim to bloodshed connected to corruption and the multibillion-dollar drugs trade.

Gisela Gaytan, who was campaigning to be mayor of the central city of Celaya, was shot dead on Monday during a visit to meet supporters, the state prosecutor's office said.

The 38-year-old ruling party candidate had said earlier at a press conference that she had asked for protection for her team.

"This is something that has us angry, shocked, in mourning. We are going to suspend campaign activities," said Alma Alcaraz, another candidate with the governing Morena party.

Authorities said that three other people were injured in the shooting in Guanajuato -- considered Mexico's most violent state due to turf wars between drug cartels.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Corruption Drugs Visit Celaya Guanajuato Mexico

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

2 hours ago
 UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contribut ..

UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..

11 hours ago
 North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

11 hours ago
 One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish sch ..

One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter

11 hours ago
 Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

11 hours ago
Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota see ..

Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge

11 hours ago
 Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killi ..

Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29

12 hours ago
 All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year

All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year

12 hours ago
 Man burnt to death by woman

Man burnt to death by woman

12 hours ago
 Govt committed to switching all agricultural tube ..

Govt committed to switching all agricultural tube wells in Balochistan on solar ..

12 hours ago
 PTI attempts to politicize matter of judges' lett ..

PTI attempts to politicize matter of judges' letter: Law Minister

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business