Escalation in Eastern Ukraine May Result in Gas Prices' Volatility in Europe - Uniper

The escalation of the conflict in eastern Ukraine may lead to volatility of gas prices in Europe, German energy company Uniper said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The escalation of the conflict in eastern Ukraine may lead to volatility of gas prices in Europe, German energy company Uniper said on Wednesday.

"The situation on the Russia-Ukraine border... and further escalation may lead to more volatile prices," Uniper said during a phone conference with analysts and investors.

Commenting on the situation around the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Uniper said that the company's business is unlikely to be harmed by the freeze of the Nord Stream 2 operator's certification process.

"Uniper is a financial partner of the Nord Stream 2 project ... We think that it (the freeze of certification process) is unlikely to have a noticeable effect on Uniper's business in this regard," the company said.

The German gas company added that Gazprom has always been a reliable partner, and stressed that maintaining a stable gas supply to Europe is in interests of all parties.