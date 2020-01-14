eServices: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan introduces transgenders category for company registration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Tuesday introduced a separate category for members of transgenders community in its online portal for company registration and compliance.

This initiative is in line with government's efforts to grant fundamental rights to transgender community, under the "the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018", an SECP press release said.

This Act allows individuals to mention their identity on all official documents including IDs, passport, educational certificates and driving licenses.

Now, in eServices, a person has an option to self-identify under three classifications - male, female and other. With this initiative, the transgender community is able to register a company or become shareholder or director in a company with personal identity of their choice.