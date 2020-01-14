UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EServices: Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan Introduces Transgenders Category For Company Registration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 08:59 PM

eServices: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan introduces transgenders category for company registration

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Tuesday introduced a separate category for members of transgenders community in its online portal for company registration and compliance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Tuesday introduced a separate category for members of transgenders community in its online portal for company registration and compliance.

This initiative is in line with government's efforts to grant fundamental rights to transgender community, under the "the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018", an SECP press release said.

This Act allows individuals to mention their identity on all official documents including IDs, passport, educational certificates and driving licenses.

Now, in eServices, a person has an option to self-identify under three classifications - male, female and other. With this initiative, the transgender community is able to register a company or become shareholder or director in a company with personal identity of their choice.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Company Male 2018 All Government

Recent Stories

AJK president assures all help to calamity-hit peo ..

7 minutes ago

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways meets PTI wor ..

2 minutes ago

Two die after consuming poisonous liquor in Nowshe ..

2 minutes ago

Sidra guides PCB Dynamites to three-wicket win

1 hour ago

APCNGA chairman discusses CNG closure issue with P ..

2 minutes ago

Pak-China joint naval exercise ends successfully

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.