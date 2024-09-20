ESSI to issue E-cards for treatment: Fazal Shakoor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) KP Minister for Labour Fazal Shakoor Khan has said that steps for provision of all possible medical facilities to patients at Employees’ Social Security Hospitals would continue and very soon labourers would be issued E-cards for the purpose.

He expressed these views during visit to Employees Social Security Hospital Gadoon Amazai on Friday. Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Commerce and Technical education, Abdul Karim Khan, Secretary Labour Mian Adil Iqbal, Secretary Workers Welfare board Muhammad Tufail, Director Labour Irfanullah, and Director Workers Welfare Board (Education), other authorities also accompanied the minister during the visit.

The provincial minister inspected medical store and various other sections of the hospital while management gave him a detailed briefing.

The Minister for Labour said that the issuance of E-Card will secure all data of the patients and ensure the provision of treatment facilities to all visitors and they will be got rid of waiting in long queues.

APP/aqk