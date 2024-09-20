Open Menu

ESSI To Issue E-cards For Treatment: Fazal Shakoor

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2024 | 07:00 PM

ESSI to issue E-cards for treatment: Fazal Shakoor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) KP Minister for Labour Fazal Shakoor Khan has said that steps for provision of all possible medical facilities to patients at Employees’ Social Security Hospitals would continue and very soon labourers would be issued E-cards for the purpose.

He expressed these views during visit to Employees Social Security Hospital Gadoon Amazai on Friday. Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Commerce and Technical education, Abdul Karim Khan, Secretary Labour Mian Adil Iqbal, Secretary Workers Welfare board Muhammad Tufail, Director Labour Irfanullah, and Director Workers Welfare Board (Education), other authorities also accompanied the minister during the visit.

The provincial minister inspected medical store and various other sections of the hospital while management gave him a detailed briefing.

The Minister for Labour said that the issuance of E-Card will secure all data of the patients and ensure the provision of treatment facilities to all visitors and they will be got rid of waiting in long queues.

APP/aqk

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Visit Commerce All Labour

Recent Stories

HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Se ..

HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..

1 hour ago
 DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Cha ..

DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..

1 hour ago
 Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rame ..

Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

8 hours ago
 Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Ge ..

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

10 hours ago
 P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

22 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

1 day ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

1 day ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

1 day ago

More Stories From Business