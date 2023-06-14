UrduPoint.com

Establishment Of APS University Key Step Towards Reformation: Adnan

Published June 14, 2023

Establishment of APS University key step towards reformation: Adnan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical education, Muhammad Adnan Jalil said that the establishment of the Shuhada-e-APS University of Technology, Nowshera was an important step towards putting the institutes of engineering technologies and vocational training in the province on the right track and bringing them under one umbrella.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the University administration and teaching staff on the occasion of visiting APS University of Technology Nowshera on Wednesday.

The provincial minister said that the University was a unique institution of its kind at the provincial level in the whole country. The majority of students who graduated from the concerned university are getting respectable employment in the public and private sector by its graduates is ample proof of the success of this institution in a short period of time, he said.

The minister said that affiliation of the technical educational institutions of the province with APS University would take forward the functionality and teaching performance of these institutions.

On this occasion, he also inaugurated the Research, Innovation and Commercialization Centre (ORIC) in the University and inspected various technical projects.

Muhammad Adnan Jalil described the desire of the University professors to start work on the proposed provincial satellite project as a significant step towards major success and technology development.

He said that discussions with the stakeholders to resolve some financial issues of the University would be held next week and appreciated the concerned professors for initiating work on the proposed project.

The caretaker minister further said that keeping in view the current needs, the University of Technology was an important institution for the generation of skilled force in the province, saying efforts were being made on priority basis for the development of the institute.

