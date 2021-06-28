UrduPoint.com
Establishment Of Industrial Units In CPEC Free Zone To Promote Industrialization

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 11:29 PM

Establishment of industrial units in CPEC free zone to promote industrialization

The establishment of industrial units in Gwadar Port under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Projects would enhance the volume of local exports as construction of 04 berths had been completed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The establishment of industrial units in Gwadar Port under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Projects would enhance the volume of local exports as construction of 04 berths had been completed.

The port started its operations in 2020, which was completed by China Ports Holding Company with a total cost of $300 million, said an official of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority.

Talking to APP, he said that Gwadar Port Fee Zone Phase-I, which was comprising on 60 acres were also completed and about 46 investors invested in these zones.

He said there were about 12 factories in these free zones and out of the total, construction work on 03 factories have been completed so far.

The free zone phase-II, which would be comprising on 2,200 acres would be completed by September this year and it would help to attract more foreign as well as local investment, he added.

He further informed that East bay Expressway, New Gwadar International Airport, China Pakistan Friendship Hospital, Gwadar Technical and Vocational Institute and Gwadar Free Zone were operated by China Overseas Ports Holding Company.

He said that free zones project under CPEC would be completed in four phases and the project would be fully materialized by 2030, which would play vital role in economic development of the country.

Meanwhile, he said that construction on East bay was in its final stage and its completion would be a significant way forward and bring smoothness in traffic flow in port to safe time and cost of transportation of goods.

He said that the East way Express Way, Gwadar Port and free zone would be connected with all major national roads and high ways.

He said that the port had created 12,000 job opportunities during last two years, adding that facility of online booking for goods transportation was also available.

The construction work on Gwadar Airport was in full swing, he said adding that master plan for Gwadar City had also been approved and it was also in its implementation stage.

